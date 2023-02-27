Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.40% of Lamar Advertising worth $33,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lamar Advertising alerts:

Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.7 %

LAMR opened at $101.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $535.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Lamar Advertising will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 111.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.