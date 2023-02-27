Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management reduced its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 410,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 151,604 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.40% of Lamar Advertising worth $33,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LAMR. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 64.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 40.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Lamar Advertising in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 652.2% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Lamar Advertising Trading Down 2.7 %
LAMR opened at $101.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.20 and its 200-day moving average is $96.16. Lamar Advertising has a 52-week low of $81.10 and a 52-week high of $119.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.
Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is 111.11%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.
Lamar Advertising Company Profile
Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lamar Advertising (LAMR)
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
- DocuSign Stock Clobbered by Sell Rating, Buying Opportunity?
- These 11 stocks will be Dividend Kings in 5 years or less.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Lamar Advertising Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamar Advertising and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.