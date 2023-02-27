LMR Partners LLP Makes New $222,000 Investment in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,558 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Moore Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the third quarter worth about $9,130,000. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Plug Power by 64.2% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 66,966 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after buying an additional 26,178 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,626,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Plug Power during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,210,000. 52.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their target price on Plug Power to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Plug Power from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Cowen cut their price objective on Plug Power from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Plug Power Stock Down 3.2 %

Plug Power Profile

Plug Power stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.65. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.49 and a 1-year high of $32.05. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

