Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Has $2.92 Million Stock Position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,829 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned 0.06% of Wintrust Financial worth $2,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 307.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 48.9% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Wintrust Financial by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on WTFC shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

WTFC opened at $92.85 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.00. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20. Wintrust Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $76.13 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

