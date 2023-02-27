Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,474 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.11% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $7,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LSCC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,532,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,787,000 after buying an additional 71,477 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after buying an additional 3,013,254 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.5% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,941,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $489,225,000 after buying an additional 243,980 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,824,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $294,062,000 after buying an additional 145,678 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 36.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,899,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,762,000 after buying an additional 506,212 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $82.60 on Monday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The firm had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lattice Semiconductor

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total transaction of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 2,144 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $183,397.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,800,322.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,439 shares of company stock worth $8,776,281 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

