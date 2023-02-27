Lazard Asset Management LLC Sells 30,235 Shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,906 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 30,235 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Wintrust Financial worth $5,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 28,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Wintrust Financial in the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 254.2% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 49,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 6.6% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,073 shares of the bank’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 2.4% in the second quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $92.85 on Monday. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $76.13 and a 1 year high of $99.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.34 and its 200 day moving average is $88.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.20.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $112.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Wintrust Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.70.

About Wintrust Financial

(Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment provides community-oriented, personal, and commercial banking services to customers located in its market area.

Featured Stories

