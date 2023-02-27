Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 91,000 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 325,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in monday.com were worth $36,926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,091,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,781,000 after purchasing an additional 668,816 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 15.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,765,000 after acquiring an additional 199,048 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 10.6% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 261,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,667,000 after acquiring an additional 25,125 shares during the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its position in shares of monday.com by 32.0% during the second quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 243,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after acquiring an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of monday.com during the third quarter worth $24,428,000. 62.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MNDY shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $132.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of monday.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.31.

monday.com Price Performance

Shares of MNDY opened at $154.70 on Monday. monday.com Ltd. has a twelve month low of $73.58 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.09.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.80. monday.com had a negative net margin of 26.37% and a negative return on equity of 20.77%. The business had revenue of $149.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that monday.com Ltd. will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

monday.com Profile

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Articles

