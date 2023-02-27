Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 170,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,200 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $9,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,030,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,340 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 3.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,533,000 after purchasing an additional 409,929 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 23.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,957,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,995 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,743,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,876,000 after purchasing an additional 85,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Alliant Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,864,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,823,000 after acquiring an additional 88,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNT shares. Guggenheim upgraded Alliant Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Mizuho lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.20.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $52.72 on Monday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $65.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.39.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $875.67 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.30%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations, and utility other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.