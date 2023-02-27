Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $10.21 Million Stake in Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) by 68.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 68,500 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.35% of Prothena worth $10,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prothena by 61.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $231,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 1st quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Prothena during the 3rd quarter valued at $245,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRTA opened at $54.52 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $66.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.60.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTAGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.76. The company had revenue of $49.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.14 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 216.95% and a negative return on equity of 28.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4058.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.71) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Prothena Co. plc will post -3.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Prothena news, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $589,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael J. Malecek sold 5,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $311,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,134.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tran Nguyen sold 10,000 shares of Prothena stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $589,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 3,200 shares in the company, valued at $188,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,834 shares of company stock worth $4,019,687 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Prothena from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Prothena from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Prothena in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Prothena from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prothena presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.38.

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

