AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 3,483 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 86.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 77 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 81.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $478.61 on Monday. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $299.59 and a 12-month high of $574.79. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $471.22 and its 200-day moving average is $441.84.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a return on equity of 73.48% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $495.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Featured Articles

