Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Purchases 877 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $3,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

DVY opened at $122.18 on Monday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $105.59 and a one year high of $133.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.88.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

