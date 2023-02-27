AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 4,158 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,417 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $2,724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSH. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,276 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 90.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTSH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Sunday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.75.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.7 %

CTSH stock opened at $63.83 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.56. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.33 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $32.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.07.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 11.79%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.24%.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services, Healthcare, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.