Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 94.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,038 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 29,231 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $2,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Progress Software by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter.

Progress Software Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $57.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $58.48.

Progress Software Dividend Announcement

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $159.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.04 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,890,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sundar Subramanian sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $30,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,166 shares in the company, valued at $1,329,130. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $540,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,487,492 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

