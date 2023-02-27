Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:PBD – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,591 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 1.59% of Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF worth $3,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 57.8% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 298.7% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 2.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF alerts:

Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PBD opened at $19.33 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.38. Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.19 and a fifty-two week high of $26.00.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Global Clean Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.