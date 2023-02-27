Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Bought by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 22.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 191.3% in the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $169.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $162.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $142.48 and a 52 week high of $181.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

