AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,862 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,089 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,731.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 311,383 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after buying an additional 303,256 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 28.1% in the second quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,203,559 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,767,000 after purchasing an additional 264,146 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 126.7% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 396,861 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $61,914,000 after purchasing an additional 221,818 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,625,134 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $408,654,000 after purchasing an additional 184,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.3% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,181,772 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $184,368,000 after purchasing an additional 182,588 shares during the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

In other news, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $64,965.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,254.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.86, for a total transaction of $479,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,078 shares in the company, valued at $58,840,949.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jennifer E. Cook sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.68, for a total transaction of $64,965.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,254.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 11,024 shares of company stock valued at $1,735,241 over the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $143.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $125.36 and a 1-year high of $169.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $154.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.26.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

