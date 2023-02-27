Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,196 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 3,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 310.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 63,032 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 115.5% during the 3rd quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 8,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 957.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 150,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,782.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 447,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,945,000 after purchasing an additional 424,097 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $53.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.64. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.92 and a 12-month high of $62.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.74.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

