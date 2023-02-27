Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 3,167 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 61,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,167 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF were worth $3,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 47.2% during the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 7,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 141,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 87.7% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 33.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF by 30.5% during the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 10,101 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Performance

IOO opened at $66.05 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.51. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $77.51.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

