VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) Position Raised by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,801 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.4% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SMH opened at $238.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.30. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.97 and a fifty-two week high of $284.42.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Dividend Information

About VanEck Semiconductor ETF

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $2.401 per share. This is a positive change from VanEck Semiconductor ETF’s previous annual dividend of $1.57. This represents a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

