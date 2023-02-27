Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Acquires 668 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,435 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAVE. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 353.0% in the third quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $28.84 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.68. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

