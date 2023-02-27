AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.03 Million Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,555 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $3,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 195.5% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 206,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,383,000 after purchasing an additional 136,782 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 48.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 27.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 39.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 417,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,148,000 after purchasing an additional 117,422 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $102.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.96 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.77 and its 200-day moving average is $111.58. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $75.25 and a one year high of $129.29.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush raised their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.53.

In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Neurocrine Biosciences Inc bought 4,395,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.88 per share, with a total value of $39,032,821.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,575,316 shares in the company, valued at $76,148,806.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 50,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $6,295,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,969,453.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 119,749 shares of company stock valued at $14,001,823. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

