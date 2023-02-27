ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 301,897 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 222,681 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $113,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. SWS Partners boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,753 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Performance

NOW stock opened at $425.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $86.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $601.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.96.

Insider Transactions at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The information technology services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 90 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.59, for a total value of $41,813.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $4,860,075.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 30,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $459.14, for a total transaction of $14,003,824.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 11,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,288,395.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,313 shares of company stock worth $30,355,027. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of ServiceNow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $500.00 to $475.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $517.47.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. The company was founded by Frederic B.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.