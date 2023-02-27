Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Stake Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,807,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 764,358 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 2.59% of Independence Realty Trust worth $97,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $766,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 184,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Independence Realty Trust by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 427,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,860,000 after purchasing an additional 27,436 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IRT stock opened at $17.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $28.42. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.01.

Independence Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IRT shares. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

In other Independence Realty Trust news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 583,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

