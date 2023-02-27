Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 70,059 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,821,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 70,059 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $108,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRU. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in TransUnion by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in TransUnion by 52.4% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,374 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $865,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of TransUnion by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 20,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 50.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransUnion in the first quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. 95.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TRU opened at $65.23 on Monday. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $50.32 and a 1 year high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.52 and a 200 day moving average of $65.01. The stock has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of TransUnion from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on TransUnion from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.81.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

