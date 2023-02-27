Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Sells 32,550 Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,550 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $2,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 15.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,807,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after buying an additional 764,358 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $364,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 79,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 18,966 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 32.6% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $755,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Scott Schaeffer sold 155,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $2,686,509.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 583,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,065,832.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Independence Realty Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $17.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.01. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.04 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.97.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Independence Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Independence Realty Trust from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised Independence Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Independence Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

About Independence Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Independence Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

See Also

