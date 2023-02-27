Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Buys 6,346 Shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,037 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,346 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.26% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 961.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $42,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 375.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

CGW stock opened at $48.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.10. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.85 and a 52-week high of $53.25.

Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.