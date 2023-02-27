Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 980,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of Digital Realty Trust worth $97,552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DLR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 19.8% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 13,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DLR opened at $105.04 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.76 and a 12 month high of $153.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.14, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.30.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($1.70). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 428.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DLR. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $110.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.62.

Insider Activity

In other Digital Realty Trust news, EVP Jeannie Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $115,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,125. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Featured Stories

