AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.85 Million Position in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI – Get Rating) (TSE:TRI) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $2,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 189.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 64.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 343 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thomson Reuters during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. 20.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRI opened at $121.51 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.57. Thomson Reuters Co. has a 52 week low of $91.55 and a 52 week high of $125.32.

Thomson Reuters ( NYSE:TRI Get Rating ) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.09. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This is a positive change from Thomson Reuters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is 68.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters from $161.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Thomson Reuters from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.00.

Thomson Reuters Corp. engages in the provision of news and information for professional markets. It operates through the following segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax and Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment provides research and workflow products to law firms and government.

