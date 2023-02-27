Redwood Investment Management LLC Makes New $212,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102,306 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 46.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,198,000 after acquiring an additional 736,720 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Zoetis by 359.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,932,000 after purchasing an additional 721,600 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 240.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 940,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,479,000 after acquiring an additional 664,410 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,999,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,645,000 after purchasing an additional 527,760 shares during the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZTS. Barclays upped their target price on Zoetis from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.57.

Zoetis Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Zoetis stock opened at $166.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $77.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.75. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $201.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $159.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.23.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.