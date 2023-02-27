La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 275,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.64% of La-Z-Boy worth $6,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 13.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Towle & Co raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 0.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 32,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

Shares of LZB stock opened at $32.81 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a one year low of $21.92 and a one year high of $33.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 1.15.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.25. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The company had revenue of $572.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. This is a positive change from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

La-Z-Boy, Inc engages in the production of reclining chairs and manufacture and distribution of residential furniture. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Wholesale segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans and sleeper sofas and imports casegoods (wood) furniture, such as occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets and entertainment centers.

