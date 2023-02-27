Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 30,748 Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,189,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,748 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 3.06% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $9,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 23,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000.

Shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse stock opened at $9.20 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.84 million, a P/E ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.28. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.75 and a 12-month high of $12.28.

Sportsman’s Warehouse ( NASDAQ:SPWH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $359.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.19 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SPWH. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In related news, CEO Jon Barker sold 14,167 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.40, for a total transaction of $133,169.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 643,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,047,161. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear.

