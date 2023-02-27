AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Buys 94,148 Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) by 197.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,148 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of CareTrust REIT worth $2,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 29.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CareTrust REIT in the third quarter worth $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 42.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in CareTrust REIT by 202.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.96 on Monday. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.16.

CareTrust REIT Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.51%. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently -1,375.00%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of CareTrust REIT from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.90.

CareTrust REIT Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CareTrust REIT, Inc operates as real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, and leasing of healthcare-related properties. It offers independent living, memory care, and assisted, and skilled nursing facilities. The company was founded on October 29, 2013 and is headquartered in San Clemente, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.