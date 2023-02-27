AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,674 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $3,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 47.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Synopsys during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synopsys

In other Synopsys news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total value of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, COO Sassine Ghazi sold 29,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $9,612,840.48. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,357,287.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 3,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.91, for a total value of $1,225,944.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,887,387.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,736 shares of company stock worth $20,146,571. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $362.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $329.75.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.22%. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $420.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Synopsys from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $424.18.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. The Semiconductor and System Design segment includes the EDA, IP and System Integration.

