Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) Shares Acquired by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,584 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Dine Brands Global were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DIN. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter worth $1,671,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in Dine Brands Global by 102.8% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 9,362 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 17.6% during the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 460,202 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after buying an additional 68,902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Dine Brands Global Price Performance

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,400 shares of Dine Brands Global stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.57, for a total value of $97,398.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,840.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $78.02 on Monday. Dine Brands Global, Inc. has a one year low of $61.03 and a one year high of $84.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.76.

Dine Brands Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.06%.

Dine Brands Global Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc owns and franchises casual and family dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Franchise, Rental, Company Restaurant, and Financing Operations. The Franchise Operations segment consists of royalties, fees, and other income for Applebee’s and IHOP franchised and area licensed restaurants.

