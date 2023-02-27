Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 73,504 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 23,962 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,538,820 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $179,015,000 after acquiring an additional 25,671 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,611,000 after buying an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,370,120 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $80,247,000 after purchasing an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,270,480 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,854,000 after acquiring an additional 31,355 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,397,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,402,000 after buying an additional 153,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SUPN opened at $38.00 on Monday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.95 and a twelve month high of $42.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.38 and a beta of 0.99.

In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 814,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 11,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $433,041.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 814,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,072,619.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Padmanabh P. Bhatt sold 5,000 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $187,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,617.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 61,308 shares of company stock valued at $2,448,664 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SUPN. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. It offers Trokendi XR, Oxtellar XR, APOKYN, XADAGO, and MYOBLOC products. The company was founded by Jack A. Khattar on March 30, 2005 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD.

