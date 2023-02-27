Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Has $1.94 Million Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,793 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after acquiring an additional 733,494 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,509,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,228,000 after acquiring an additional 82,586 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,825,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,587,000 after acquiring an additional 594,320 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,153,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,909,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 20.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,816,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,896,000 after acquiring an additional 309,631 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $89.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.32. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $103.72.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

