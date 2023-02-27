Ameritas Advisory Services LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,037 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 38,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 8,905 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $285,000. Haverford Trust Co lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 140.3% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 31,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 18,525 shares during the period. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 153,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 14,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Monday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $33.49 and a twelve month high of $47.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.38.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

