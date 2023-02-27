Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 597 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.07% of Take-Two Interactive Software worth $8,557,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TTWO. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 128.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TTWO shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.88.

NASDAQ TTWO opened at $109.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.03. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.00 and a 52-week high of $166.38. The company has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of -48.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.72.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 8.35% and a positive return on equity of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

