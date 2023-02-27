Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 349,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.06% of FOX worth $9,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in FOX by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 104,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 19.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOX stock opened at $33.06 on Monday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $39.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.17.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.05. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

FOX Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.32%.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

