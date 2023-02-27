Zacks Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Zacks Investment Management lessened its position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 82,960 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in BellRing Brands were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 328.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,967,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,293,000 after acquiring an additional 9,940,436 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,814,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,997,877 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,684,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,370,000 after acquiring an additional 97,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,148,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,035,000 after acquiring an additional 283,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 332.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,676,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,826,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

BellRing Brands Stock Performance

NYSE:BRBR opened at $31.32 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.19. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $31.93. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.06. BellRing Brands had a net margin of 8.29% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. The firm had revenue of $362.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRBR. Barclays raised their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Cowen started coverage on shares of BellRing Brands in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BellRing Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.