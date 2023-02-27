Shaolin Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW)

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Gorilla Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GRRRW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 276,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Gorilla Technology Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,703,000.

Gorilla Technology Group Trading Down 7.0 %

Gorilla Technology Group stock opened at $0.33 on Monday. Gorilla Technology Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.11 and a twelve month high of $0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.31 and a 200-day moving average of $0.33.

Gorilla Technology Group Inc provides video intelligence, Internet of Things (IoT) security, and edge content management hardware, software, and services in the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through three segments: Video IoT, Security Convergence, and Other segments. It offers intelligent video analytics AI models for various verticals, such as behavioral analytics, people/face recognition, vehicle analysis, object recognition, and business intelligence that can scan video for patterns and distinguish specific items using AI algorithms and metadata.

