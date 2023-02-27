Gabelli Funds LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) by 74.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,943 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Biohaven were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Biohaven by 19.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Biohaven during the first quarter valued at $332,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biohaven in the 1st quarter worth about $344,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Biohaven by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,163,000 after purchasing an additional 21,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Biohaven by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after buying an additional 29,413 shares during the last quarter. 98.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Biohaven Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Biohaven stock opened at $15.18 on Monday. Biohaven Ltd. has a 52 week low of $5.54 and a 52 week high of $20.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Biohaven

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BHVN shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Biohaven in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Cowen set a $25.00 price objective on Biohaven in a research note on Monday, November 7th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Biohaven in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Biohaven in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Biohaven to $25.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Biohaven has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

(Get Rating)

Biohaven Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing therapies for patients with debilitating neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases in the United States. The company's pipeline products include BHV-7000, a potassium channel activator for the treatment of focal epilepsy; Troriluzole, a tripeptide prodrug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500, a low-trapping glutamate N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for neuropathic pain; and Verdiperstat, an irreversible myeloperoxidase enzyme inhibitor for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.