AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $3.10 Million Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 88.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,873 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,343 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $3,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CDW. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CDW in the second quarter worth $40,000. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in CDW by 21.6% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the third quarter worth $62,000. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CDW alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of CDW from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of CDW from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on CDW from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.86.

CDW Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CDW opened at $202.53 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.83 and its 200-day moving average is $181.37. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $147.91 and a 52-week high of $215.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.33.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.02. CDW had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 103.95%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. CDW’s payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at CDW

In related news, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 4,703 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.23, for a total value of $955,790.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,058 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,927.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CDW

(Get Rating)

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CDW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.