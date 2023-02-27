AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $2,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 256.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the third quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide in the second quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 12,500.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on OTIS. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.00.

Otis Worldwide Price Performance

OTIS opened at $83.63 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.66 and its 200 day moving average is $76.03. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.49 and a fifty-two week high of $85.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.16 and a beta of 0.95.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 837 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $70,868.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,998 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,230.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,025.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,074 shares of company stock worth $2,698,348. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

