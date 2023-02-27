Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,663 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $16,568,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 28.4% during the third quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 21,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 85.8% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 25,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 11,583 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 5.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 41.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RY. Bank of America raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Desjardins raised their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$145.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.50.

Royal Bank of Canada Price Performance

RY stock opened at $100.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $99.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.52. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $83.63 and a 12-month high of $114.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.07. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 23.66%. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 26th were paid a dividend of $0.9832 per share. This represents a $3.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.23%.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

