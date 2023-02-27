540,000 Shares in Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital Two, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTWOW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 540,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Separately, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital Two during the third quarter worth approximately $4,594,000.

Pono Capital Two Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of PTWOW opened at $0.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06. Pono Capital Two, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

About Pono Capital Two

Pono Capital Two, Inc focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence companies, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming companies, distance learning, and e-sports companies.

