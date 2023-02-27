Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 609,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Trinity Industries were worth $13,017,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,293,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $284,960,000 after buying an additional 41,794 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 0.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,856,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $125,039,000 after acquiring an additional 36,324 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 23.6% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,265,266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,063,000 after purchasing an additional 815,420 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,447 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,315,000 after purchasing an additional 52,756 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,035,242 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,571,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Trinity Industries Price Performance

NYSE:TRN opened at $26.82 on Monday. Trinity Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.94 and a 12-month high of $35.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.06.

Trinity Industries ( NYSE:TRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The transportation company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $591.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.03 million. Trinity Industries had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Trinity Industries, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Industries declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Trinity Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Trinity Industries’s payout ratio is presently 144.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Trinity Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Susquehanna cut Trinity Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Trinity Industries from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Trinity Industries to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Trinity Industries from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trinity Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Trinity Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Trinity Industries, Inc engages in the provision of rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through the following segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment provides railcar industry services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.