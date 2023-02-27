Gabelli Funds LLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 745,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $8,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% in the second quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.00.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $804,692.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $1,634,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,324 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,313 over the last ninety days. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $15.60 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $11.90 and a 12-month high of $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 4.26%. The business had revenue of $7.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

