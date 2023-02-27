MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,362 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,926 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MillerKnoll were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 31.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 4.8% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 1.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in MillerKnoll by 4.6% during the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after buying an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark cut MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th.

MillerKnoll Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:MLKN opened at $23.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a 200-day moving average of $22.55. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $39.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. MillerKnoll had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 1.78%.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Investors of record on Saturday, March 4th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.76%.

About MillerKnoll

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of interior furnishings for use in various environments including office, healthcare, educational, and residential settings. It operates through the following segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll.

