Gabelli Funds LLC Raises Holdings in Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Telesat Corp (NASDAQ:TSAT – Get Rating) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,009,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,905 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 8.40% of Telesat worth $7,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Telesat by 376.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Telesat by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 5,328 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Telesat in the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Telesat in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Telesat by 208.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 21,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSAT opened at $9.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 8.99 and a current ratio of 8.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.85. Telesat Corp has a 52-week low of $6.00 and a 52-week high of $22.99.

Telesat Corporation, a satellite operator, provides mission-critical communications solutions to broadcast, enterprise, and consulting customers worldwide. The company’s satellite-based services allow direct-to-home (DTH) service providers to deliver television programming, audio, and information channels directly to customers’ homes; and enables broadcasters, cable networks, and DTH service providers to transmit television programming services.

