300,000 Shares in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODR) Acquired by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Redwoods Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RWODR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new position in Redwoods Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000.

NASDAQ RWODR opened at $0.15 on Monday. Redwoods Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $0.06 and a 52-week high of $0.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.13 and a 200-day moving average of $0.12.

Redwoods Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. In intends to focus on businesses in the carbon neutral and energy storage industries.

